Rajasthan ACB arrests govt officer, 2 others on corruption charges

A Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer and two others were arrested on Saturday in a Rs 4 lakh bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Virendra Verma, who is posted as officer on special duty at the Jaipur City Transport Limited, was arrested along with a retired accounts officer, Mahesh Goyal, and an owner of a travel agency, Naresh Singhal, following a complaint of corruption, the bureau said in a statement.

The complaint was received regarding tender allocation of city buses and other operations-related works, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

The three were arrested while taking the bribe of Rs 4 lakh, he said in the statement.

During a search at Verma's house, Rs 7 lakh, documents of three plots and agriculture land were recovered, the statement said.

The officer said that a case of financial irregularities in MGNREGA was also registered against Verma and further action in the case is being taken.

