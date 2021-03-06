Left Menu

Pro-democracy protest in Thailand passes without violence

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:52 IST
Pro-democracy protest in Thailand passes without violence
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Demonstrators from Thailand's student-led pro-democracy movement held a peaceful protest Saturday outside Bangkok's Criminal Court to bring public attention to the plight of several of their detained leaders.

The movement, a coalition of several groups, was launched last year with demands for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.

There were several protest marches Saturday, but the main one was held by a new faction of the student-led anti-government movement that calls itself REDEM — short for Restart Democracy — whose last demonstration on Feb. 28 ended in disarray amid violence.

REDEM is an offshoot of a group called Free Youth, and in addition to the movement's core demands from last year, its proclaimed goals are to build democratic socialism and minimize political and economic inequality.

At its Feb. 28 protest, violence broke out when demonstrators tried to force their way past police lines into an army base. Twenty-three police officers and 10 protesters were injured, and a 41-year-old police officer died of a heart attack.

Saturday's protest ran the risk of being provocative since organizers asked people to prepare to burn "rubbish" in front of the court to symbolize how rotten they said Thailand has become.

Protesters outside the court shouted slogans calling for their leaders' freedom and burned garbage as promised. There were no violent confrontations, but the group WeVo, which provides security for the protesters, said more than 30 of its members were arrested as they were assembling nearby. It was not immediately known what they were charged with.

The protest movement lost steam when it took a break in December and January as Thailand was hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections. It is now trying to reinvigorate itself but has been hampered by the recent jailing of some of its leaders who are pending trial on several charges, including defaming the monarchy.

According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 382 people, including 13 minors, have received criminal charges for joining protests and expressing their political opinions from July 2020 to February 2021. Of that total, at least 60 people are charged with lese majeste, or defaming the monarchy, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Criticisms of the monarchy are highly controversial because the institution has been widely considered an untouchable, bedrock element of Thai nationalism.

On Feb. 9, prosecutors formally charged four top protest leaders with violating the lese majeste law for the first time since the police started to make arrests under the law last November. The four were denied bail.

More than 3,000 police were mobilized to counter Saturday's demonstrators, and the authorities placed shipping containers to block access to an army base and parked a water cannon truck next to the Criminal Court, in front of which protective netting was placed.

A government order was issued Friday banning rallies in the greater Bangkok area without official approval. Violations are punishable by up to two years' imprisonment and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (USD 1,310).

Saturday's other rallies, including one held by supporters of the monarchy, passed without incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man ends life after killing father, grandfather

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his father and grandfather and committed suicide by jumping off a building in suburban Mulund on Saturday, police said.The incident took place at Vasant Oscar society on LBS Road around 9 am, said an offic...

Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead near Chandigarhs Hallo Majra on Saturday, police said.The girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play, they said. The girls parents searched for her and...

Delhi govt plans to celebrate 75th Independence Day next year in a big way: Sources

The Delhi government has planned to celebrate the 75th Independence Day next year in a big way, sources said on Saturday.The government is expected to announce special provisions for celebrating the 75th Independence Day on a grand scale ac...

ISL 7: NorthEast, Mohun Bagan finish first bout even with late thriller

Antonio Habas was just minutes away from recording his maiden first-leg playoff win in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. But then, Idrissa Sylla headed in a stoppage-time header to help NorthEast United hold ATK Moh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021