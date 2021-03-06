Illegal properties worth Rs 5 crore attached by Ghaziabad police

Illegal properties worth Rs 5 crore attached by Ghaziabad policePTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:25 IST
Eleven properties worth Rs 5 crore in Loni area here belonging to a couple were seized for buying them through illegal means, police said on Saturday.
Tronica City police of Loni town seized the properties owned by Ajmeri alias Chuiya and her husband Zakir Pathan, residents of Kasim Vihar, Bengali Basti. They were allegedly indulging in the trade of drugs and liquor smuggling.
Their ill-gotten properties were attached under Section 14(1) of Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.
The properties have been attached and the government would be the owner of these assets, Naithani added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Woman killed, man injured in two separate leopard attacks in Uttarakhand
Wire & Cable Manufacturer, V-Marc files for IPO First manufacturing Company from Uttarakhand to be listed on NSE Emerge
Sonu Sood extends support to family of deceased in Uttarakhand glacier burst
Two injured in road accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh
Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: 3 more bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 65