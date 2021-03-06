Mumbai: Man ends life after killing father, grandfather

A 20-year-old man allegedly killed his father and grandfather and committed suicide by jumping off a building in suburban Mulund on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Vasant Oscar society on LBS Road around 9 am, said an official of Mulund police station.

''Shardul Mangle was found lying in a pool of blood in front of the building where he lived. His father Milind Mangle (55) and grandfather Suresh Mangle (85) were found stabbed to death inside their flat,'' the official said.

It was suspected that Shardul suffered from some mental health issues which led him to kill his father and grandfather and end his own life by jumping off the sixth floor of the building, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam and other senior officials visited the spot and a probe is underway, he added.