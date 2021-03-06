ED arrest directors of Tamil Nadu based firm in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested the directors of Tamil Nadu based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into a Rs 325 crore money laundering case.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:44 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested the directors of Tamil Nadu based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into a Rs 325 crore money laundering case.
"ED arrests Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, Directors of M/s. Shinago Plantations Pvt. Ltd. under PMLA for money laundering to the tune of Rs. 325 Crore," the investigation agency said in a tweet.
The accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Death toll mounts to 21 in Virudhunagar factory fire in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu government orders withdrawal of 308 cases registered during Jallikattu protests in 2017
Demo to protect Tamil language
Centre committed to ensuring Tamil refugees in Sri Lanka live with peace, equality: Rajnath
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy meets Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, tenders resignation.