Left Menu

Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta said in her four-hour indictment that the attack against the policeman was "disproportionate" and carried out with "the purpose of killing". The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court that neither man had identified themselves.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:55 IST
Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drug sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.

Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges. Prosecutor Maria Sabina Calabretta said in her four-hour indictment that the attack against the policeman was "disproportionate" and carried out with "the purpose of killing".

The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court that neither man had identified themselves. Varriale has denied this, testifying that they had shown their two assailants their badges. Cerciello's badge was not found at the crime scene.

Elder and Natale-Hjorth were in Rome on holiday at the time and had tried to buy drugs from a local dealer. They have told the court that they were created but managed to snatch a bag off an intermediary as he tried to get away. They subsequently agreed to meet the dealer again to get their money back in exchange for the bag, but instead, the two policemen showed up. Neither man was in uniform and Elder has testified that they immediately attacked them, forcing him and Natale-Hjorth to defend themselves.

"I panicked and believed he wanted to kill me," Italian media quoted Elder as telling the court earlier this month. Police say Cerciello, 35, was unarmed at the time and was stabbed 11 times by Elder with an 18-cm (7-inch) blade.

Italian media have reported that the dealer was an informer who had reported the theft of the bag, asking the police to intervene. In a court appearance last September, Elder apologized for the killing.

Natale-Hjorth initially told police he had not been involved in the killing and did not know his friend had a knife. However, his fingerprints were found on a panel in the ceiling of their hotel room where the knife had been concealed. Lawyers for Elder and Natale-Hjorth have yet to present their defense. A verdict in the trial is expected in April, legal sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests

Myanmar security forces fired gunshots as they carried out overnight raids in the main city Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against last months coup with teargas and stun grenades. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged i...

UP first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.Vaccina...

Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence

Pope Francis walked through a narrow alley in Iraqs holy city of Najaf for a historic meeting with the countrys top Shiite cleric, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence in a country still reeling from back-t...

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls; party's state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur.

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls partys state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021