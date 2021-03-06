Budget session of T'gana Legislature likely this month: CM

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislature may be held in the middle of this month.

''The Chief Minister said the Budget session of the Telangana Legislature might take place in the middle of this month (March),'' an official release said here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and officials on the preparation of the Budget for 2021-22.

He said economic activities revived even as the state suffered a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic with its impact reaching Rs one lakh crore.

Rao said there is a possibility of increased allocations in the coming Budget when compared to the last one, the release added.

