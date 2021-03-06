U.S. Senate passes Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, sending it back to House

U.S. Senate passes Biden's COVID-19 relief bill, sending it back to HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:58 IST
The Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, plowing through a round-the-clock marathon of debate, negotiation and amendment proposals to adopt one of the largest legislative packages in U.S. history.
