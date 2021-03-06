Left Menu

Afghan officials say car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard

Afghan officials say car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A suicide car bombing killed the Afghan intelligence directorate's chief prosecutor Saturday, an official said, amid an increase in violence in the war-ravaged country.

Sayed Mahmood Agha was on his way to his office in the southern city of Lashkargah when an attacker driving a car full of explosives targeted Agha's convoy, killing him, said Attaullah Afghan, provincial council chief for Helmand province.

One of Agha's bodyguards was also killed and eight others, including two civilian passersby, were wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.

The Islamic State group's local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks, but many go unclaimed, with the government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.

In another incident at the Sheikh Abu Nasre Farahi crossing in Afghanistan's western Farah province on the Iranian border, at least three terminals storing diesel fuel caught fire, causing a massive blaze that consumed at least two trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire. Taj Mohammad Jahid, Governor of Farah told The Associated Press that the Afghan first responders did not have the means to put out the huge fire and had requested firefighting support from Iran, which helped extinguish the blaze.

It was the second massive fire on on the Afghan-Iranian border in the past three weeks.

