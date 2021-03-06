Left Menu

C'garh: five of a family found dead, suicide note talks of financial worries

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:11 IST
Five members of a family were found dead -- two of them hanging and three others in the burnt state -- in a village in Chhattigarh's Durg district on Saturday, a police official said.

A suicide note found at the spot said they were ending their lives because of financial problems, he said.

The incident took place at Bathena village under Patan police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Ram Brij Gaikwad (52) a farmer, his wife Janki Bai (47), son Sanju (24) and daughters Jyoti (21) and Durga (28).

A police team was sent to the village in the evening after getting information that Ram and his son Sanju were found hanging in their house, Inspector General of Police (Durg range) Vivekanand Sinha said.

Police found three burnt bodies in a nearby field and identified them as Ram's wife and daughters, he said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot said the family had decided to commit suicide due to financial distress and nobody should be held responsible for their deaths.

''Prima facie it seems the father-son duo killed the three women, placed the bodies in paddy husk and set it afire. Then they apparently hanged themselves,'' Sinha said.

Further probe was on, he added.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu spoke to the Inspector General (Intelligence Branch) and Durg Superintendent of Police and directed them to constitute a team to probe the incident, an official statement said.

