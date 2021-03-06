Left Menu

Free entry for women visitors to all centrally protected monuments on Women's Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:39 IST
Women visitors, both foreign and Indian, will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments on March 8 to mark International Women's Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order on Saturday.

There are 3,691 centrally protected monuments under the ASI.

''The Director General, ASI, has directed that no fee shall be charged from all women visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all ticketed centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 on March 8, 2021, on the occasion of International Women's day,'' the order stated.

The order has been issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.

