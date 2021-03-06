CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader's brother in coal smuggling case
The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) on Saturday issued a lookout circular (LOC) notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikash Mishra in connection with the coal theft and smuggling scam case.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:54 IST
The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) on Saturday issued a lookout circular (LOC) notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikash Mishra in connection with the coal theft and smuggling scam case. Vikas Mishra has been restricted to travel abroad and is still absconding.
Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata in connection with cattle and coal scams. Earlier on January 27, an arrest warrant has been issued against the TMC leader in a cattle smuggling case by the Asansol CBI special court.
CBI had also conducted raids at the Mishra's residence on December 31 in connection with the same case. A lookout notice was also issued against him. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
