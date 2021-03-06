Left Menu

Ex-Ranji cricketer held for cheating, impersonating as personal secretary to Telangana minister

Hyderabad Police on Saturday apprehended ex-Ranji cricketer for cheating businessmen of more than Rs 39 lakh while posing as a personal secretary to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:59 IST
Ex-Ranji cricketer held for cheating, impersonating as personal secretary to Telangana minister
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police on Saturday apprehended ex-Ranji cricketer for cheating businessmen of more than Rs 39 lakh while posing as a personal secretary to Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Speaking to the media, Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner said that Hyderabad City Police apprehended the habitual white-collar offender Budumuru Nagaraju (25) acting on credible information.

"Nagaraju is an ex-Ranji cricketer and belongs to the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The police seized Rs 10,00,000 and a cell phone used for the committing offence from his possession," said Kumar. He said Nagaraju impersonated as Tirupathi, personal secretary to Minister Rao and demanded money from businessmen.

"He cheated 19 corporate companies targeting hospitals, realtors, and educational institutions. Nagaraju has been booked in nine cases of cheating at different police stations under Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates. And even in the past Nagaraju has been arrested at various police stations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," Kumar said. He said the accused searched for the phone numbers of his targets on the internet and called them introducing himself as Bandari Tirupathi, personal secretary to Minister Rao.

A police release said that Nagaraju informed his targets that the Minister KTR "is swearing as CM of Telangana state" and a programme is being arranged at LB stadium. It said he demanded money from them for erecting hoarding and for advertisements through print and electronic media for the programme of swearing ceremony.

"In this manner, the accused has cheated nine corporate companies and collected an amount of Rs 39,22,400," the release said. It also said that Nagaraju has MBA degree and has represented Andhra Pradesh state in Ranji Trophy during 2014-2016.

"By receiving sponsorships from different firms, Nagaraju got habituated to a luxurious lifestyle and bad vices. Currently not being in cricket he started targeting corporate companies and demanding money from them by posing himself as PA to minister," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

