Pune history-sheeter held in Satara

History-sheeter Gajanan Marne, who hit the headlines some weeks ago after his supporters held a rumbustious celebration on Mumbai Pune Expressway following his release from a Navi Mumbai jail, was arrested from Medha area in Satara, police said on Saturday.

He has been held in connection with several cases registered against him, a Satara police station official said.

