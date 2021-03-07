Pune history-sheeter held in Satara

Pune history-sheeter held in SataraPTI | Punesatara | Updated: 07-03-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 00:07 IST
History-sheeter Gajanan Marne, who hit the headlines some weeks ago after his supporters held a rumbustious celebration on Mumbai Pune Expressway following his release from a Navi Mumbai jail, was arrested from Medha area in Satara, police said on Saturday.
He has been held in connection with several cases registered against him, a Satara police station official said.
