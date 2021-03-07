SCBA decides to reject SC's SOPs on hybrid physical hearing from Mar 15

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday night decided not to accept the apex court's standard operating procedures (SOPs) on commencing hybrid physical hearing from March 15.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing cases through video-conferencing since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued the SOPs on Saturday. ''On an experimental basis, and as a pilot scheme, the final hearings/regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays may be heard in the hybrid mode, as may be decided by the bench, considering the number of parties in a matter as well as the limited capacity of the courtrooms; all other matters, including those listed on Mondays and Fridays, shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing mode,'' said the SOP issued by the apex court.

However, the newly-elected executive committee of the SCBA, headed by President Vikas Singh, did not agree to the apex court's SOPs on hybrid physical hearing, saying that the Bar is an ''equal stakeholder'' in the justice delivery system and the decision has been taken unilaterally and thrusted upon it. According to a resolution issued by SCBA's Secretary Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, ''The executive committee has unanimously resolved and decided to not accept the SOPs and directions issued by the top court as it was prepared without taking into confidence the Bar, despite the assurance given to them by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A Bobde in the meeting held on March 1.'' ''It was unanimously agreed that SOP is unilaterally thrusted upon members of the Bar despite the fact that the Bar is an equal stakeholder in dispensation of justice delivery system,'' the bar body said.

