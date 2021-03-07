Left Menu

Uptick in crimes against Mexican politicians points toward violent midterm election

More than a hundred murders of Mexican officials and candidates in recent months point to the country's midterm elections becoming the most violent in decades, local consulting firm Etellekt said in a report. Between September 2020 and the first week of March, 126 Mexican politicians and candidates were assassinated.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-03-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 01:24 IST
Uptick in crimes against Mexican politicians points toward violent midterm election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than a hundred murders of Mexican officials and candidates in recent months point to the country's midterm elections becoming the most violent in decades, local consulting firm Etellekt said in a report.

Between September 2020 and the first week of March, 126 Mexican politicians and candidates were assassinated. On June 6, Mexicans will elect 500 lawmakers, 15 governors and more than 20,000 local officials.

"So far, the number of these crimes is lower than that registered in the 2018 elections, but it is increasing," said Ruben Salazar, director of the consultancy. "In March alone, one politician been assassinated per day. If this rate continues, it could be the most violent elections since the Mexican Revolution," he said, referring to the armed conflict between 1910 and 1917.

Salazar said most of the politicians assassinated were members of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which was in power various times between 1930 and 2000. Attacks against all politicians increased by 4%, compared with the 2018 presidential elections, with cases of kidnapping, robbery, violence and threats, among other crimes, the report released on Friday showed.

Rosa Rodriguez, head of the Security Ministry, promised this week a protection plan for candidates. The plan establishes protocols depending on the level of political violence, crime incidence and risks for the electoral process, Rodriguez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy seeking support to shakeup Afghan peace process, warring parties object

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan proposed a shakeup of the stalled peace process this week, including an interim government and a conference of key players, according to diplomatic and political sources, but his plan faced immediate ob...

Uptick in crimes against Mexican politicians points toward violent midterm election

More than a hundred murders of Mexican officials and candidates in recent months point to the countrys midterm elections becoming the most violent in decades, local consulting firm Etellekt said in a report.Between September 2020 and the fi...

Hundreds gather in illegal COVID-19 protest in Stockholm

Swedish police dispersed hundreds of people who had gathered in central Stockholm to protest coronavirus restrictions set by the Swedish government.Swedish authorities said Saturdays demonstration was illegal as it was held without permissi...

Democrats push Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill through Senate on party-line vote

The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that saw Democrats battling among themselves over jobless aid and the Republican minority failing to push t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021