Left Menu

Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia

A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of two interstate shootings in the metro area within an hour, authorities said Saturday.Rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after Fridays predawn shooting, police in suburban Gwinnett County said.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 07-03-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 03:19 IST
Police: Texas rapper dead in interstate shooting in Georgia

A shooting on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta has claimed the life of a rising Texas rap artist, one of two interstate shootings in the metro area within an hour, authorities said Saturday.

Rapper Corey Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died at an area hospital after Friday's predawn shooting, police in suburban Gwinnett County said. Police Cpl Collin Flynn, a department spokesman, said someone pulled up beside Detiege's car and opened fire around 3 a.m. Friday, WSB TV reported. Ditiege, 33, was from Sugar Land, Texas.

Flynn said the suspect fled and a motive in the slaying was unknown. Police gave no immediate description of the suspect's vehicle and have made no arrest.

The shooting was one of two that took place on greater Atlanta interstates on Friday. An hour before Detiege was killed, someone shot a driver in the head on Interstate 75, authorities said. That man remains hospitalized.

A witness told police that the shot was fired after two cars tried to occupy the same lane. The shooter fled. “It's been a crazy night,” Flynn said of the shootings, which come after four similar incidents on area interstates already this year.

Rapper Bun B was among several artists who expressed condolences on social media after the death of Detiege. “Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied “That boy is good. If he don't have a manager you should do it.” And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let's keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill,” his post said.

Chucky Trill was managed by Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, who also manages Bun B.

The shooting came ahead of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday in Atlanta. But Flynn could not confirm whether Detiege was in Atlanta for the game.

Chucky Trill released his album “Music for the Soul” in 2018 and had more music in the works, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Police said the recent trend of interstate shootings in Atlanta is very concerning.

“Not only can the person lose control of their car after being shot or injured by a gunshot, but also if you are shooting from a moving vehicle and there's other moving vehicles around, you could be shot,” Flynn said.

He said police are urging anyone with information about either of the shootings Friday to contact authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin schoolgirl youngest on UK team for Europe Math Olympiad

A 13-year-old Indian-origin schoolgirl has become the youngest to be selected for the UK team which will compete at the prestigious European Girls Mathematical Olympiad to be hosted by the eastern European country of Georgia next month.Aany...

Journalists'' group calls for release of reporters in Myanmar

The Society of Professional Journalists, saying it is frustrated and fed up with the arrests of reporters doing their jobs, has called on Myanmar to release Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five others detained while covering prote...

50 people sue Wisconsin city over handling of protests

Fifty people are suing a Wisconsin city over the way it handled protests last fall after authorities announced that a police officer would face no charges for the fatal shooting of a Black teenager. Protesters demonstrated in Wauwatosa in O...

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021. The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021