Sports Schedule for Sunday, March 7
CRICKET First ODI between Indian women and South Africa women in Lucknow.BADMINTON Swiss Open in Basel. TABLE TENNIS Sub-junior and Cadet National Championship in Indore. FOOTBALL Preview of ISL semifinal between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.
CRICKET: *First ODI between Indian women and South Africa women in Lucknow.
*Stories related to India and international cricket.
BADMINTON: *Swiss Open in Basel. TABLE TENNIS: *Sub-junior and Cadet National Championship in Indore. FOOTBALL: *Preview of ISL semifinal between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.
