Maharashtra: 4 shops gutted in fire in Thane, no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 09:43 IST
Four shops were gutted in a fire in a shopping complex in Maharashtra's Thane city early Sunday morning, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

The fire broke out in the shopping complex located in Noopur building at Lokpuram in Pawar Nagar area around 5 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. Four shops, including a mini supermarket, a stationery store and a boutique, were completely destroyed in the blaze, he said.

A fire engine and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour, he said.

No one was injured in the fire, the official said.

A probe was underway to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

