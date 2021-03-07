Saudi-led coalition destroys five Houthi drones -Saudi TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys five Houthi drones -Saudi TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:29 IST
The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said it had destroyed five armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Al Ekhbariyah and Al Arabiya channels reported on Sunday.
The coalition had detected several drones fired by the group, the television channels reported, without giving a total figure or specifying in which direction the drones had been fired.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yemen: UN rights office calls for de-escalation in Marib Governorate
Yemen prisoner swap talks ends without a deal
U.S. seeking to raise ambition of donors at U.N. Yemen fundraising conference -State Dept
Yemen's Houthis raise stakes in Marib 'blood bath' - sources
Officials: Heavy fighting kills 27 people in central Yemen