Left Menu

Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites

The national capital stands third on the list of states and Union territories with most contaminated sites, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. Besides, there are 168 sites that may be contaminated but require investigation and confirmation, as per the CPCB.Odisha tops the list with 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh 21 and Delhi 11.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:57 IST
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites

The national capital stands third on the list of states and Union territories with most contaminated sites, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. There are 112 sites in India contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances. Besides, there are 168 sites that may be contaminated but require investigation and confirmation, as per the CPCB.

Odisha tops the list with 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh (21) and Delhi (11). Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, industrial areas at Jhilmil, Wazirpur, New Friends Colony, Dilshad Garden and Lawrence Road are among the 11 contaminated sites in Delhi. Also, there are 12 “probably contaminated sites” in the national capital. According to the Union Environment Ministry, 'Contaminated Sites' are delineated areas in which the “constituents and characteristics of the toxic and hazardous substances, caused by humans, exist at levels and in conditions which pose existing or imminent threats to human health and the environment”.

Contaminated sites may include production areas, landfills, dumps, waste storage and treatment sites, mine tailings sites, spill sites, chemical waste handler and storage sites located in various land uses.

'Probably Contaminated Sites' are areas with alleged but not scientifically proven presence of such contaminants or substances. Remediation work has been started to clean up 14 contaminated sites in 7 states on the directions of the National Green Tribunal. These states include Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Remediation of contaminated sites involves cleaning of contaminated media -- soil, groundwater, surface water and sediments -- by adopting various in-situ or ex-situ clean-up technologies up to a predefined remediation target levels for each identified constituent. PTI GVS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time to call the bluff, bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims: S Y Quraishi

Declaring that the time has come to bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi says Islam is not hostile to the concept of family planning and Muslims are the least polygamous ...

Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000

Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday.According to the Ministry of National Health Services NHS, the death toll from the coronavirus has...

India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghanas Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, wa...

Mixed Martial Arts-Blachowicz edges Adesanya to retain UFC crown

Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes blasted Megan Ande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021