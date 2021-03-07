Dalit man found dead in Uttar Pradesh village

A Dalit man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bhawalpur village, police said on Sunday.

The body of 20-year-old Ajit Kumar alias Sapling was found in a field, about 500 metres from his house, with gunshot injuries on his head, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Arpit Kapoor said.

The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI CORR ABN DV DV

