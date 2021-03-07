Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq's Mosul

Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq's MosulReuters | Mosul | Updated: 07-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 12:24 IST
Pope Francis arrived in Mosul on Sunday to pray in the decimated northern Iraqi city that was once a stronghold for Islamic State and where Christians now number little more than a few dozen families.
The 84-year-old pontiff flew by helicopter from nearby Erbil on the third day of his historic tour of Iraq.
