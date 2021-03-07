China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation

The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that Beijing willing to communicate with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and hopes Washington will remove all "unreasonable" restrictions on cooperation as soon as possible.

State Councillor Wang, speaking at his annual news conference, said differences between China and the United States must be managed carefully and that the two sides must advocate healthy competition not zero-sum finger-pointing.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)