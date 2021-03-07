Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:08 IST
Following are the top stories at 1 pm: Top Stories: DEL8 UP-FARMERS-SUGARCANE From farms to mills, it's a long wait for Western UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed Muzaffarnagar (UP): As thousands of farmers lay siege to Delhi borders for over 100 days demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws, those staying back in Western Uttar Pradesh have to endure a different kind of long wait -- at times for multiple days just to get weighed quintals of sugarcane lying in tractor-trollies on their way from farms to mills. By Jatin Takkar and Kishor Dwivedi DEL11 SY QURAISHI-MUSLIMS-MYTHS Time to call the bluff, bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims: S Y Quraishi New Delhi: Declaring that the time has come to bust ''myths created by Hindutva groups'' to demonise Muslims, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi says Islam is not hostile to the concept of family planning and Muslims are the least polygamous among all communities in India. By Asim Kamal Nation: DEL12 PM-LD JANAUSHADHI KENDRA Health schemes, lower drug prices led to annual saving of Rs 50k cr for needy families: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the poor and needy have been able to save Rs 50,000 crore annually due to various health-related measures taken up by his government like providing affordable medicines, healthcare and reducing the prices of medical devices.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL10 ITX-TN-BLACKINCOME IT Dept claims Rs 1,000-crore black income after raids on TN jewellery, bullion group New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 1,000 crore after it raided a ''leading'' bullion trader and south India's ''biggest'' jewellery retailer based in election-bound Tamil Nadu, the CBDT claimed on Sunday.

BOM4 MH-AMBANI-VEHICLE-FORENSIC Car, gelatin sticks found near Ambani's house sent for forensic test Mumbai: Mumbai Police has sent for forensic analysis the car and gelatin sticks found in it near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, officials said on Sunday. MDS2 TN-POLL-DMK-CONG-PACT DMK gives 25 Assembly seats, Kanyakumari LS seat to Congress Chennai: After tough negotiations that stretched for days, the DMK on Sunday allotted 25 assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to its key ally, the Congress.

Foreign: FES12 VIRUS-PAK-CASES Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000 Islamabad: Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN9 CHINA-TIBET-BULLET-TRAINS China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official Beijing: China will operate bullet trains to Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh before July this year, marking the opening of high-speed train services to all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions, a senior official has said. By K J M Varma Sports: SPD5 SPO-BOX-VIRUS-LD IND COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men forced out of finals New Delhi: The Indian men's boxing team's final campaign at the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain was derailed by a positive COVID-19 case in the side, resulting in three withdrawals from the summit clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

How much liability would pension for divorced daughters of freedom fighters incur: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre as to how much financial liability will a divorced daughter of a freedom fighter incur if given a family pension like an unmarried or a widowed daughter. A bench of justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph po...

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to inaugurate 'Hunar Haat' in Bhopal on Mar 13

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will March 13 inaugurate the 27th edition of Hunar Haat that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.The Union Mini...

Young women investors more likely to choose high-risk, high-return asset class: Survey

Young women investors in the age group of 18-25 years are three times more likely to choose a high-risk, high-return asset class like stocks over traditional investment options like fixed deposit, as per a survey.A survey conducted by Groww...

Health schemes, lower drug prices led to annual saving of Rs 50k cr for needy families: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the poor and needy have been able to save Rs 50,000 crore annually due to various health-related measures taken up by his government like providing affordable medicines, healthcare and reducing th...
