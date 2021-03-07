Woman raped by man in UP

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said.

The victim had gone to relieve herself in the fields when she was sexually assaulted, they said.

The incident took place in a village under the Thana Bhavan police station area on Saturday, police said.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) has been registered against the accused, Station House Officer Parbhakar Katara said, adding he is absconding.

