China says no room for compromise on issue of Taiwan

China says no room for compromise on issue of TaiwanReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:43 IST
The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that there is no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.
China hopes to see a clear departure from the practice of previous U.S. administrations on dealing with Taiwan, State Councillor Wang told his annual news conference.
