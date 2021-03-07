China diplomat says some Western politicians believe lies about Xinjiang

China diplomat says some Western politicians believe lies about XinjiangReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:47 IST
The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday that some Western politicians choose to believe lies about its western region of Xinjiang, and that China welcomes more people to visit the area.
The top U.S. diplomat, as well as the Canadian and Dutch parliaments, have called China's treatment of the Muslim Uighur population in Xinjiang genocide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
