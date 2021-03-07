China says it hopes U.S. will remove 'unjustified' Iran sanctions

China says it hopes U.S. will remove 'unjustified' Iran sanctionsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:07 IST
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday he hopes the United States will remove what he called unjustified sanctions on Iran.
During his annual press conference, State Councillor Wang said Iran needs to take on responsibility in the process too.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Wang Yi
- Iran
- Chinese