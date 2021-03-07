Guj: 1 injured as cop opens fire during clash, 2 hit by sword

One person was injured after a constable allegedly opened fire while two others were attacked by a sword during a clash over a dispute between two groups in Ahmedabad, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Vatva locality here on Saturday evening, Vatva police inspector H V Sisara said.

He said a man and a woman of the same community eloped about three weeks back. Later, the woman's relatives attacked and injured family members of the man, he said.

Four persons were also arrested in that connection and later released on bail, the official said.

The constable, who is a relative of the man who eloped, and some others had a clash with the woman's relatives on Saturday.

The constable allegedly fired a bullet which hit a person on his back, the official said.

The victim was admitted to a city hospital and his condition was stable, he said.

Besides, two others were hit by a sword during the clash and they were reported to be out of danger, he said.

The constable and five other accused fled after the incident and efforts were on to nab them, the official said, adding that a case was registered against them under various sections, including attempt to murder and rioting.

The constable was posted at the city's Gomtipur police station, but had not reported on duty for the past five months, he said.

