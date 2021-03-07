China says it is ready to engage with relevant parties to ease Myanmar situation

China says it is ready to engage with relevant parties to ease Myanmar situationReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:15 IST
The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that Beijing is ready to engage with relevant parties to ease the situation in Myanmar, where the military seized power last month.
China's friendship is with all of Myanmar, State Councillor Wang told a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual gathering of parliament.
