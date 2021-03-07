Man sentenced to life in prison in dowry death case

A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for killing his wife for dowry in 2015 Additional Sessions Judge, Madhu Dogra, on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on the convict Ajay Kumar Patel.

The FIR was registered by the victim's father, who said Patel and his family members killed his daughter for dowry in their house in Devgarh village in Lalganj on November 9, 2015.

Patel's family members were given a clean chit by the court for lack of evidence.

