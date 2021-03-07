Left Menu

China says willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation

China nonetheless agreed to a United Nations Security Council statement that called for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees and voiced concern over the state of emergency. "China has long-term friendly exchanges with all parties and factions in Myanmar, including the National League for Democracy (NLD), and friendship with China has always been the consensus of all sectors in Myanmar," Wang said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:46 IST
China says willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation

China is willing to engage with "all parties" to ease the crisis in neighbouring Myanmar and is not taking sides, the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday.

Beijing has said the situation in Myanmar, where the military seized power last month, was "absolutely not what China wants to see" and has dismissed social media rumours of Chinese involvement in the coup as nonsense. "China is ... willing to contact and communicate with all parties on the basis of respecting Myanmar's sovereignty and the will of the people, so as to play a constructive role in easing tensions," Wang told a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual gathering of parliament.

While Western countries have strongly condemned the Feb. 1 coup, China has been more cautious, emphasising the importance of stability. China nonetheless agreed to a United Nations Security Council statement that called for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees and voiced concern over the state of emergency.

"China has long-term friendly exchanges with all parties and factions in Myanmar, including the National League for Democracy (NLD), and friendship with China has always been the consensus of all sectors in Myanmar," Wang said. The NLD is Suu Kyi's party. Its landslide November victory in national elections has been ignored by the junta.

"No matter how the situation in Myanmar changes, China's determination to promote China-Myanmar relations will not waver, and China's direction of promoting China-Myanmar friendly cooperation will not change," Wang said. On Saturday, an Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta told Reuters that the generals are keen to leave politics after their coup and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China.

Some of the protests against the coup, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets, have taken place outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, with protesters accusing Beijing of supporting the junta. Beijing has said it was not informed in advance of the coup.

China has traditionally been viewed with suspicion in Myanmar, where it has significant economic and strategic interests and has often backed Myanmar's position against Western criticism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resilience, research, re-invention help India lead global fight against COVID-19: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said resilience, research and re-invention have helped India become a torch-bearer in the global fight against COVID-19.He also appreciated the efforts and ingenuity of Indian researchers and scient...

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration PM Modi at Kolkata rally....

Country's first forest healing centre comes up near Ranikhet in U'khand

The countrys first forest healing centre based on the concept of making people healthy by bringing them into direct contact with nature was opened to the public on Sunday at Kalika near Ranikhet, an official said.Signboards on either side o...

MP: Cong MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that he has received a death threat and lodged a police complaint into the matter, an official said on Sunday.Nilay Daga, the legislator from Betul, in his complaint said he received a phone ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021