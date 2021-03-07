Two get Rs 8L compensation from MACT for 2009 chemical spill

Two children who were seriously injured in a chemical spill 12 years ago were awarded a cumulative compensation of Rs 8.30 lakh by the Maharashtra Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), an official said on Sunday.

On October 9, 2009, Pawan Kanojia, then 13, and Manish Mathur, nine at the time, were traveling in an MSRTC bus going from Thane to Bhayander when a chemical-laden tanker tried to overtake it, he said.

Advertisement

As the tanker swerved while overtaking, its lid opened and some portion of the chemical stored inside fell on Kanojia and Mathur who had window seats in the bus, causing both serious, permanent injuries.

MACT Member and Principal District Judge RM Joshi, in his order of March 1, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, awarded Rs 4.20 lakh to Kanojia and Rs 4.10 lakh to Mathur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)