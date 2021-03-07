Left Menu

Hiren wrote to Maha CM alleging harassment by cops, media

Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the car that was found with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister had alleged that he was being harassed by police and media.He had also claimed that inspite of being a victim, he was treated as an accused.The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near Antilia, Ambanis multi-storey residence in south Mumbai, on February 25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:59 IST
Hiren wrote to Maha CM alleging harassment by cops, media

Mansukh Hiren, who was in possession of the car that was found with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister had alleged that he was being harassed by police and media.

He had also claimed that inspite of being a victim, he was treated as an accused.

The car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', Ambani's multi-storey residence in south Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Hiren (46) was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday morning.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken over the probe into the entire matter.

A letter dated March 2, purportedly written by Hiren and addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and police commissioners of Thane and Mumbai, surfaced on Saturday. The letter had the receiving stamp of the ''Commissioner of police, Brihanmumbai'' dated March 3.

In the letter, Hiren claimed he was being harassed despite not having any knowledge about the culprits, who not only ''stole his vehicle but also misused it''.

''I have already given my explanation and statements about how the vehicle was stolen, and I am being victimised andsuffering harassment by police and news reporters,'' Hiren said in the letter.

He sought protection and intervention of the authorities to whom the letter was addressed.

In the letter, Hiren said he had lodged an FIR with Vikhroli police on February 18 about his missing vehicle.

''On February 25,policemen from the ATS told me that the vehicle was found near Ambani's house with explosives. I was interrogated and they left,'' he said in the letter.

Officials from Ghatkopar police questioned him again on February 26, he said.

Later, officials from Vikhroli police questioned him and detained him at the police station till the next day early morning, after which he was dropped at his houseon February 27, he said in the letter.

Hiren mentioned that he also got calls from Vikhroli and Ghatkopar police stations the same day.

On March 1, he was called by the Nagpada ATS, he said.

Hiren also said he was interrogated by (Mumbai police officer) Sachin Vaze at the Crime Intelligence Unit's (CIU) office and asked the same questions.

He also claimed that he was questioned by ''NIA officers and by Joint CP Bhamre''.

''The interrogation by various agencies disturbed my peace of mind. Inspite of being a victim, I am treated as an accused. I have also beenreceiving calls from media houses who have been harassing me and my family,'' he said.

Hiren in the letter also requested for necessary legal action into the matter.

The viscera of Hiren has also been sent for forensic analysis, police said on Saturday.

The autopsy report of Hiren reserved the opinion on the cause of death, officials earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resilience, research, re-invention help India lead global fight against COVID-19: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said resilience, research and re-invention have helped India become a torch-bearer in the global fight against COVID-19.He also appreciated the efforts and ingenuity of Indian researchers and scient...

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration PM Modi at Kolkata rally....

Country's first forest healing centre comes up near Ranikhet in U'khand

The countrys first forest healing centre based on the concept of making people healthy by bringing them into direct contact with nature was opened to the public on Sunday at Kalika near Ranikhet, an official said.Signboards on either side o...

MP: Cong MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that he has received a death threat and lodged a police complaint into the matter, an official said on Sunday.Nilay Daga, the legislator from Betul, in his complaint said he received a phone ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021