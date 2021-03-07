Maha man claims caste panchayat troubling him over marriage

A 20-year-old man from Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday filed a police complaint claiming the caste panchayat that he belongs to is not allowing him to marry a girl of his choice and was also threatening to ex- communicate him.

The Sinnar resident said the 18-year-old girl he wants to marry is from another caste due to which the 'jaat panchayat' was creating problems.

Advertisement

He said he had filed a complaint with Sinnar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)