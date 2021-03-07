Maha man claims caste panchayat troubling him over marriage

Maha man claims caste panchayat troubling him over marriagePTI | Nashik | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:06 IST
A 20-year-old man from Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday filed a police complaint claiming the caste panchayat that he belongs to is not allowing him to marry a girl of his choice and was also threatening to ex- communicate him.
The Sinnar resident said the 18-year-old girl he wants to marry is from another caste due to which the 'jaat panchayat' was creating problems.
He said he had filed a complaint with Sinnar police station.
