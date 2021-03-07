Left Menu

Pope arrives at Qaraqosh church in northern Iraq

Pope Francis has arrived at a church in the Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once occupied by the Islamic State group.A jubilant, ululating maskless crowd lined the main thoroughfare to welcome him as his motorcade slowly passed, heading to the church. Speaking to reporters in the Qaraqosh church courtyard he said Now everyone talks about Christians

PTI | Qaraqosh | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:16 IST
Pope arrives at Qaraqosh church in northern Iraq

Pope Francis has arrived at a church in the Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once occupied by the Islamic State group.

A jubilant, ululating maskless crowd lined the main thoroughfare to welcome him as his motorcade slowly passed, heading to the church. Francis rolled down the window and waved to the crowd from his armored car, which was surrounded by Iraqi and Vatican security forces.

Francis is visiting the community on the Nineveh Plains where only a fraction of families have returned after fleeing the IS onslaught in 2014.

He will hear testimonies from residents and pray in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which was believed to have been torched by IS and has been restored in recent years.

Organizers said some 600 people were expected inside the church, one of the largest indoor crowds Francis has seen in Iraq amid a spike of COVID-19 infections.

Vatican and Iraqi church organizers had said social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures would be enforced, but on Sunday caution and masks appeared to have given way to sheer enthusiasm that a pope was finally in Iraq.

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako said Francis' visit to Iraq was “miraculous” and had already borne fruits. Speaking to reporters in the Qaraqosh church courtyard he said: “Now everyone talks about Christians!”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NTPC resumes power supply after Sikkim govt assures payment

NTPC has restored power supply to Sikkim after the states assurance of paying the outstanding amount of Rs 89-crore in a time-bound manner, a company official said on Sunday.From midnight of March 3, the countrys largest power producer NTPC...

Mamata holds 'padayatra' in Siliguri to protest LPG price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a padayatra here on Sunday to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders.Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More aro...

Resilience, research, re-invention help India lead global fight against COVID-19: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said resilience, research and re-invention have helped India become a torch-bearer in the global fight against COVID-19.He also appreciated the efforts and ingenuity of Indian researchers and scient...

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration PM Modi at Kolkata rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021