Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers
Three Palestinian fishermen were killed Sunday after a blast ripped through their boat off the Gaza shore, union officials said.Nezar Ayyash, of the fishermen syndicate, said the anglers two brothers and a cousin were plying their trade off the coast of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip when the explosion happened.PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:59 IST
Three Palestinian fishermen were killed Sunday after a blast ripped through their boat off the Gaza shore, union officials said.
Nezar Ayyash, of the fishermen syndicate, said the anglers — two brothers and a cousin — were plying their trade off the coast of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip when the explosion happened. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. Palestinian media reports blamed Israeli navy fire, but the Israeli military said it was not involved in this incident. The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said it opened an investigation.
Minutes before the explosion, local media reported that Hamas, the militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, was test-firing rockets toward the sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan Younis
- Nezar Ayyash
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- Gaza
- Hamas
- Gaza Strip
ALSO READ
Oil spill stains Israeli shoreline; investigations underway
Odd News Roundup: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their vaccine; Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to health and more
Israel to inoculate 100,000 Palestinian workers
Abbas orders Palestinian public freedoms boosted before vote
COVID infections dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry