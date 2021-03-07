J&K: College teacher in Udhampur booked under UAPA

J&K: College teacher in Udhampur booked under UAPAPTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 16:21 IST
A college teacher in Udhampur was arrested and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly instigating and disturbing law and order in Kashmir valley, an official said on Sunday.
A police team from Kulgam district of south Kashmir arrested Shabir Ahmed from a college in Udhampur district on Saturday, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
