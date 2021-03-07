Kolkata Police recovers over Rs 60 lakh cash in connection with drug peddling case

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Sunday seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 60 lakh from an office here in connection with its investigation into a drug peddling case, a senior officer said.

Acting on specific inputs given by a drug peddler who was arrested on March 1 from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, the STF sleuths raided the office of a person in the Jorasanko area and recovered Rs 60.97 lakh cash from there, he said.

''The recovered money was sent to the office by the drug peddler through 'hawala'. We are looking for the owner of the office. He seems to have a role in drug peddling,'' the officer said.

The STF personnel had seized over five kg of heroin, worth Rs 25.09 crore in the international market, from the arrested person.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added.

