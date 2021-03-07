Swiss voters set to back trade pact with Indonesia - TV projection

Swiss voters set to back trade pact with Indonesia - TV projectionReuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:08 IST
Swiss voters were set to narrowly approve a free trade agreement with Indonesia in a binding referendum on Sunday, projections for broadcaster SRF showed, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in the national debate.
Switzerland signed the pact in 2018 together with the other European Free Trade Association members Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Parliament ratified the deal in 2019, but the "Stop Palm Oil" movement - backed by the Greens as well as environmentalist and anti-globalisation NGOs - called a referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Parliament
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Swiss
- Liechtenstein
- Indonesia
ALSO READ
Thai protests outside parliament after PM survives vote
Construction of new parliament building not necessary now:Sule
To avoid clash with India, Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's speech in Parliament
Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide
Malaysia's king says parliament can convene during emergency