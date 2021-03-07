Top foreign stories at 1710 hrs

FGN17 CHINA-TIBET-BULLET-LD TRAINS China to operate high-speed bullet trains in Tibet before July: Official Beijing: China will operate bullet trains in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh before July this year, marking the opening of high-speed train services to all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions, a senior official has said. By K J M Varma FGN20 VIRUS-US-SCIENTIST-LD INDIA-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has 'rescued the world' from pandemic: top US scientist Houston: The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has ''rescued the world'' from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said. By Seema Hakhu Kachru FGN18 VIRUS-NEPAL-OLI Nepal PM Oli takes Covishield vaccine Katmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took the Covishield coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, as the Himalayan nation gears up to start phase II of its immunisation drive in which all persons above 65 years will be inoculated. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN14 VIRUS-UN-WOMEN COVID-19 negatively affected women’s income, health, security: UN Women’s top official Anita Bhatia New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected women’s income, health and security, and now there is a “magnified problem” of the impact of care burden that is precluding them from rejoining the workforce, top Indian-origin official at the UN Women Anita Bhatia has said ahead of the International Women’s Day. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 IRAQ-LD POPE Christian, Muslim leaders in Mosul welcome pope Mosul: Christian and Muslim leaders in Mosul have welcomed Pope Francis' visit to the Iraqi city devastated by war and are calling on Christians who fled the Islamic State group's onslaught to return.

