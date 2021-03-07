Top foreign stories at 1710 hrs

Left Menu

By K J M Varma FGN20 VIRUS-US-SCIENTIST-LD INDIA-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has rescued the world from pandemic top US scientist Houston The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has rescued the world from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:15 IST
FGN17 CHINA-TIBET-BULLET-LD TRAINS China to operate high-speed bullet trains in Tibet before July: Official Beijing: China will operate bullet trains in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh before July this year, marking the opening of high-speed train services to all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions, a senior official has said. By K J M Varma FGN20 VIRUS-US-SCIENTIST-LD INDIA-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has 'rescued the world' from pandemic: top US scientist Houston: The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has ''rescued the world'' from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said. By Seema Hakhu Kachru FGN18 VIRUS-NEPAL-OLI Nepal PM Oli takes Covishield vaccine Katmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli took the Covishield coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, as the Himalayan nation gears up to start phase II of its immunisation drive in which all persons above 65 years will be inoculated. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN14 VIRUS-UN-WOMEN COVID-19 negatively affected women’s income, health, security: UN Women’s top official Anita Bhatia New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected women’s income, health and security, and now there is a “magnified problem” of the impact of care burden that is precluding them from rejoining the workforce, top Indian-origin official at the UN Women Anita Bhatia has said ahead of the International Women’s Day. By Yoshita Singh FGN11 IRAQ-LD POPE Christian, Muslim leaders in Mosul welcome pope Mosul: Christian and Muslim leaders in Mosul have welcomed Pope Francis' visit to the Iraqi city devastated by war and are calling on Christians who fled the Islamic State group's onslaught to return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

About time India seriously considers dedicated cyber command: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It should be done ASAP, he tweeted.In another tweet earl...

Venezuela rations diesel supply to truckers as fuel shortages worsen

By Tibisay Romero and Mircely Guanipa VALENCIA, Venezuela MARACAY, Venezuela, March 7 Reuters - V enezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has begun rationing diesel to truckers, four transport sector sources told Reuters, as low...

Italy's Draghi prepares a video message as new COVID-19 cases spike

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will deliver on Monday his first public speech since he took office last month, an official at his office said, as the country faces mounting coronavirus cases and possible new restrictions. It was not cl...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Saudi-led coalition says bombs Houthi targets in YemenThe Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Sunday said it had launched air strikes on military sites of the Iran-aligned Houthi move...
