HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:15 PM

These are the top stories at 5:15 pm: NATION CAL17 WB-PM-RALLY Modi scalds Mamata, says instead of being 'Didi' to people she chose to be 'bua' to 'bhatija' Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of ''betraying and insulting'' the people of the state who trusted she will bring about a change after the Left rule.

CAL12 WB-MAMATA-PROTEST Mamata holds 'padayatra' in Siliguri to protest LPG price hike Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a 'padayatra' here on Sunday to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

CAL5 WB-MITHUN-LD BJP Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM's rally in Kolkata Kolkata: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 18,711 new cases, 100 fresh fatalities New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

DEL17 PM-2NDLD JANAUSHADHI KENDRA Health schemes, lower drug prices led to annual saving of Rs 50k cr for needy families: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the poor and needy have been able to save Rs 50,000 crore annually due to various health-related measures taken up by his government like providing affordable medicines, healthcare and reducing the prices of medical devices.

DEL23 WB-JMM-MAMATA Mamata asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her in WB polls; JMM to decide on it New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been requested by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to campaign for her in the West Bengal Assembly elections and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will take a decision on this soon keeping in mind the objective of giving a pushback to the BJP's poll prospects, a senior JMM leader said on Sunday.

MDS7 TN-POLL-LD SHAH Amit Shah exudes confidence of NDA 'coalition government' in TN post Apr 6 polls Kanyakumari: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll here and exuded confidence that the party would not only win here, but that the NDA in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections too next month.

BOM4 MH-AMBANI-VEHICLE-FORENSIC Car, gelatin sticks found near Ambani's house sent for forensic test Mumbai: Mumbai Police have sent for forensic analysis the car and gelatin sticks found in it near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, officials said on Sunday.

LEGAL LGD2 SC-PENSION How much liability would pension for divorced daughters of freedom fighters incur: SC to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre as to how much financial liability will a divorced daughter of a freedom fighter incur if given family pension like an unmarried or a widowed daughter. BUSINESS DCM3 BIZ-CAIRN-ARBITRATION Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement New Delhi: British oil firm Cairn Energy plc on Sunday said its shareholders, including top financial institutions of the world, expect the use of the company's ''strong powers of enforcement'' to recover USD 1.4 billion from the Indian government should it not keep its word of honouring international arbitration tribunal awards on retrospective taxes.

DCM26 BIZ-HOMELOAN-RATES Flushed with liquidity, banks slash home loan rates to decadal lows Mumbai: Flushed with excess liquidity as general credit demand still way below the desired levels, leading home loan players State Bank of India, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have slashed their rates to a decadal low, leaving consumers spoilt for choices. FOREIGN FGN20 VIRUS-US-SCIENTIST-LD INDIA-VACCINE COVID-19 vaccine rollout by India has 'rescued the world' from pandemic: top US scientist Houston: The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines by India in collaboration with leading global institutions has ''rescued the world'' from the deadly coronavirus and the contributions by the country must not be underestimated, a top American scientist has said.

FGN17 CHINA-TIBET-BULLET-LD TRAINS China to operate high-speed bullet trains in Tibet before July: Official Beijing: China will operate bullet trains in Tibet, close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh before July this year, marking the opening of high-speed train services to all Chinese mainland provincial-level regions, a senior official has said.

