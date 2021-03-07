Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer saysReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:33 IST
Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Iranian website Emtedad on Sunday, after her five years sentence for plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.
"She was pardoned by Iran's Supreme Leader last year, but spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet. Now they're cast off," Kermani told the website.
"She has been freed." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Frances Kerry)
