Left Menu

Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says

Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Iranian website Emtedad on Sunday, after her five-year prison sentence for plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. "She was pardoned by Iran's Supreme Leader last year, but spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:44 IST
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe - her lawyer says

Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Iranian website Emtedad on Sunday, after her five-year prison sentence for plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

"She was pardoned by Iran's Supreme Leader last year, but spent the last year of her term under house arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet. Now they're cast off," Kermani told the website. "She has been freed." Iran's judiciary officials have yet to comment about the release.

It was not immediately clear whether she was allowed to leave Iran. Kermani was quoted as saying that "a hearing for Zaghari's second case has been scheduled at branch 15 of the Revolutionary Court of Tehran" according to the website. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 as she prepared to head back to Britain with her daughter after a family visit.

She was later sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment. Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge. She was released from jail in March last year and put under house arrest in Tehran in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Iran's prisons, but her movements were restricted and she was barred from leaving the country. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China & India should not "undercut" each other; must create 'enabling conditions' to resolve border issue: Chinese FM Wang

China and India should stop undercutting each other, shed mutual suspicion and create enabling conditions by expanding bilateral cooperation to resolve the border issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.Calling the boundary d...

About time India seriously considers dedicated cyber command: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It should be done ASAP, he tweeted.In another tweet earl...

Venezuela rations diesel supply to truckers as fuel shortages worsen

By Tibisay Romero and Mircely Guanipa VALENCIA, Venezuela MARACAY, Venezuela, March 7 Reuters - V enezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has begun rationing diesel to truckers, four transport sector sources told Reuters, as low...

Italy's Draghi prepares a video message as new COVID-19 cases spike

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will deliver on Monday his first public speech since he took office last month, an official at his office said, as the country faces mounting coronavirus cases and possible new restrictions. It was not cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021