Saudi-led coalition says bombs Houthi targets in Yemen

Saudi-led coalition says bombs Houthi targets in YemenReuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:47 IST
The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Sunday said it had launched air strikes on military sites of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Sanaa and several other provinces, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported.
The coalition said its operation complied with international law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia to invest more than $20 bln in its military industry over next decade
Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with U.S. Lockheed Martin
Yemen: UN rights office calls for de-escalation in Marib Governorate
Yemen prisoner swap talks ends without a deal
Saudi defence firm SAMI targets $5 bln annual revenue by 2030