Saudi-led coalition says bombs Houthi targets in Yemen

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:47 IST
The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Sunday said it had launched air strikes on military sites of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Sanaa and several other provinces, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported.

The coalition said its operation complied with international law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

