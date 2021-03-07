Woman held for duping senior citizens

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly forcing two senior citizens to part with their gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh as ''repayment'' towards the ''loans'' taken by their sons and their wives from her, a Mumbai Police official said on Sunday.

The modus operandi of the accused woman, a resident of Dharavi in central Mumbai, was to trick the elderly women who are living alone, he said.

Police had prepared sketches of the conwoman and scanned footage of at least 50 CCTV cameras to trace her.

She was arrested on Friday and a case was registered, the official said.

