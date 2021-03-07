Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Saudi-led coalition says bombs Houthi targets in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Sunday said it had launched air strikes on military sites of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Sanaa and several other provinces, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel reported. The coalition said its operation complied with international law. Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe, says lawyer

Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, removing her ankle tag after a five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned again to court on another charge, her lawyer and a British lawmaker said on Sunday. She was jailed for plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. Rights groups call for investigation into killings of Philippine activists

Human rights groups called on the Philippine government to investigate what they said was the use of "lethal force" during police raids on Sunday that left at least nine activists dead. The raids in four provinces south of Manila resulted in the death of an environmental activist as well as a coordinator of left-wing group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, among others, and resulted in the arrest of four others, activist groups said. Britain will iron out technical issues with EU, says PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday his government would iron out what he described "technical issues" with the European Union over post-Brexit trade. Asked about an article in which his Brexit adviser David Frost says the EU should "shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving". Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody

An official from the party of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi died overnight in police custody, associates said, while security forces cracked down on demonstrators staging some of the most widespread protests against last month's coup. The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head. Sithu Maung, a member of the dissolved parliament, said in a Facebook post that Khin Maung Latt was his campaign manager and was arrested on Saturday night in the Pabedan district of Yangon. China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. Last week U.S. President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century.

'Not running away': Women fighting on Britain's COVID-19 front line After a year that has shaken Britain's National Health Service to its core, women working at a hospital in the East Lancashire NHS Trust in England's north-west talk about what the coronavirus crisis has meant to them. THE CONSULTANT NURSE

China says Hong Kong needs electoral reform for 'brighter future' The Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi on Sunday said the electoral system in Hong Kong must be improved for long-term stability, saying reform would bring about a "brighter future" for the city. China's plan to dramatically reform Hong Kong's electoral system, unveiled this week during the country's annual parliamentary session, is expected to upend the territory's governance and ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge.

Abbas battles Fatah party discord ahead of Palestinian elections Facing elections for the first time in 15 years, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is battling a growing rift within his powerful Fatah party that poses a new threat to his dominance over Palestinian politics. A breakaway bid by one of Abbas's party allies has intensified speculation he might cancel a presidential vote planned for July, fearing a potential challenge by Marwan Barghouti, a popular Palestinian leader jailed by Israel.

Swiss look set to approve ban on facial coverings in tight referendum Swiss voters were projected to approve by a slim majority a far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in a binding referendum on Sunday viewed as a test of attitudes toward Muslims. Projections for broadcaster SRF, based on partial results, showed the measure passing 51% to 49%, with a two-point margin for error.

