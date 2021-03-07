Left Menu

3 Lankan boats apprehended off Kerala coast; narcotics seized

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:33 IST
3 Lankan boats apprehended off Kerala coast; narcotics seized

Three Sri Lankan fishing boats, carryingunauthorisedcommunication equipmentand narcotics, were seized by the Indian Coast Guard off Minicoy, following which a joint and detailed probe has been launched by concerned agencies.

The three boats-- Akash Duwa, Chathu Rani 03 and Chathu Rani 08, with totally 19 men on board, wereintercepted by the coast guard ship 'Varaha' in the Indian territorial waters about seven nauticalmiles off Minicoy on March 5, for moving in a suspicious manner.

The coastguard personnel boarded the boats and preliminary inquiry revealed that theoccupants had used unauthorisedcommunication equipment and were carrying narcotics, a Defence release said.

The boats have been brought to Vizhinjam here on Sunday for a detailed interrogation by all security agencies concerned, it said.

The captain of one of the seized vessels, has confessed to having received 200 kg of heroinand 60 kg of hashish from a Pakistan boat around 400 NM west of Lakshadweep. Allthese substances were packed in five packets and thrown overboard when the coast guard ship was sighted.

When the Lankan boats noticed the Coast Guard aircraft and ship, the captain of a boat contacted the main operator using Thuraya communication set and they were advised to flee.

But, the skipper reported that as it was not possible and they threw the Thuraya communication set and all bags into the water, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. ...

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...

Sikh fighter pilot memorial in UK to honour Indians who fought in World Wars

The design for a sculpture of an early 20th century Sikh fighter pilot, cricketer and golfer from Oxford University has been approved for a new memorial to be erected in the England port city of Southampton in memory of all Indians who foug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021