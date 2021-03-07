Left Menu

Jaishankar, US' special envoy for Afghanistan discuss Afghan peace talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad spoke over phone on Sunday and discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Afghan peace talks.Last November also, Jaishankar and Khalilzad had held talks during the latters India visit on the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government and related issues.Received a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad US4AfghanPeace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:47 IST
Jaishankar, US' special envoy for Afghanistan discuss Afghan peace talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad spoke over phone on Sunday and discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Afghan peace talks.

Last November also, Jaishankar and Khalilzad had held talks during the latter's India visit on the historic peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government and related issues.

''Received a call from US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace. Discussed latest developments pertaining to peace talks. We will remain in touch,' Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday.

India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February last year. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains on Washington's 18-year war with Taliban in the country.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any ''ungoverned spaces'' where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been a major stakeholder in Afghanistan and it has extended developmental assistance to tune of around USD 3 billion in the last few years to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not: Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should answer whether main accused in gold, dollar smuggling cases was working in his office or not Home Minister Amit Shah at Kerala poll rally. ...

Nepal's Parliament holds first meeting after reinstatement by apex court

Nepals reinstated lower house of Parliament held its first meeting on Sunday during which the lawmakers belonging to the ruling Nepal Communist Partys NCP splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda boycotted the session.President ...

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...

Sikh fighter pilot memorial in UK to honour Indians who fought in World Wars

The design for a sculpture of an early 20th century Sikh fighter pilot, cricketer and golfer from Oxford University has been approved for a new memorial to be erected in the England port city of Southampton in memory of all Indians who foug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021